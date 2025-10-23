Did CBI give a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty who was witch-hunted in Sushant Singh Rajput death case?

The agency found no indication of coercion that could have directly led to Rajput’s death
Dubai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its closure report in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, concluding there is no evidence to support allegations of abetment to suicide, illegal confinement, or theft against Rhea Chakraborty or her associates.
According to the report, Rhea Chakraborty and her family had no physical contact with Rajput between June 8 and June 14, 2020, the week leading up to his death. The only communication recorded during this period was a brief WhatsApp exchange between Rajput and Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, on June 10.
Rajput’s elder sister, Meetu Singh, was staying with him at his Bandra apartment from June 8 to June 12, the report notes. His former manager, Shruti Modi, had not been present at the residence since sustaining an injury in February that year.
Addressing accusations that Rhea had threatened to reveal Rajput’s medical information, the CBI stated these claims were based solely on hearsay and were not substantiated by any digital communications or testimony.
The agency found no indication of coercion, provocation, or any action by the accused that could have directly led to Rajput’s death. It also ruled out claims that Rajput had been illegally confined, stating there was no evidence to suggest he was restrained in any manner.
On allegations related to property, the CBI confirmed that when Rhea left Rajput’s home on June 8, she took only her personal belongings — an Apple laptop and smartwatch which Rajput had gifted her. No other property was found to be missing or removed without his consent.
The report also highlighted that Rajput had referred to Rhea as “part of the family” to his flatmate, indicating a consensual and open relationship between the two.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for his roles in Pavitra Rishta, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The closure report will now be heard before a Patna court on December 20.
In the months following Rajput’s death, Rhea Chakraborty became the focus of an unprecedented media frenzy and social media witch-hunt, vilified as the prime suspect in the court of public opinion even before formal investigations had concluded. Branded a manipulator, drug supplier, and abettor to suicide, she was subjected to relentless television trials, online abuse, and legal harassment, despite the lack of substantive evidence. The CBI’s closure report now directly contradicts the narrative that fuelled that public outrage, making clear that no wrongdoing was found on her part—effectively closing one of the most polarising and emotionally charged chapters in recent Indian media history.
