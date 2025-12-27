GOLD/FOREX
India

Mysterious death: Decomposed body of suspended professor found in Tirupati

It was the smell that alerted people to the body

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UNsplash

It was a foul smell that drew the crowds to the dusty car parked near Alipiri, Tirupati on Friday. They were stunned when they saw a decomposing body in the vehicle and called the police to investigate, reported Times of India.

Tirupati West police identified the body as belonging to a professor from Sri Venkateswara University, who had been suspended about three months ago on the grounds of addiction to alcohol affecting his job and irregular attendance.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered. However, the cause of death remains a mystery at the moment. It does seem based on the state of the body, however, that he was found several days after death.

The professor was married to a school assistant who works in Chittoor. The couple also had two daughters, aged 15 and 12.

