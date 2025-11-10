GOLD/FOREX
23-year-old Indian student found dead in Texas apartment

Family seeks help to bring Yarlagadda home as medical probe continues into sudden death

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
A medical examination is underway in the US to establish the exact cause of death of a 23-year-old Indian student.
Shutterstock

A 23-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh has been found dead in her apartment in Texas, sending shockwaves through her family and friends. The student, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, had recently completed her studies at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi and was searching for a job in the United States, NDTV reported.

Yarlagadda died on November 7. Her cousin, Chaitanya YVK, said she had been suffering from a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. “Tragically, on the morning of Nov 7, 2025, she did not wake up while her alarm rang, leaving her family and friends heartbroken,” he said. Her friends later discovered that she had died in her sleep, the report said.

A medical examination is underway in the US to establish the exact cause of death.

Chaitanya, who lives in Denton, Texas, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Yarlagadda’s parents in Karmechedu, a village in Bapatla district. He wrote that she had come to the US with the hope of securing a better future for her farmer parents.

“Raji’s family has always found strength and purpose in their small piece of farmland. Their crops and animals are more than a source of income. Their youngest, Raji, carried a heart full of hope for the future, dreaming of helping her parents build a better tomorrow… Her sudden death has left the family not only heartbroken but also facing financial hardship,” the appeal reads.

The fundraiser seeks contributions for the repatriation of her body to India, funeral expenses, repayment of educational loans, and some financial support for her grieving family.

