Indian student found dead six days after going missing in California

Authorities recover Sreenivasaiah’s body in California; consulate pledges repatriation
A 22-year-old Indian student has been found dead in California, six days after going missing, authorities confirmed.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the recovery of Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s body and assured full assistance with repatriation.
In a statement, the consulate said: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time."
On repatriation, the consulate is coordinating with local authorities and arranging for Sreenivasaiah’s remains to be returned to India. Consular officers remain in direct contact with the family to guide them through all necessary formalities.
Sreenivasaiah, from Karnataka, was pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, he previously studied at Bengaluru's Sri Vani Education Centre.
He was described as six feet one inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He had co-held a patent for a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof,” reflecting his technical accomplishments.
Sreenivasaiah was recognised for his brilliance and dedication. Alongside his patent in hyperloop technology, he earned a reputation as a quick-witted and committed student in academic and research circles.
Sreenivasaiah went missing on February 9. Police and the community launched a citywide search around Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills area, roughly a kilometre from campus.
A backpack containing his passport and laptop was later found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park. Police noted he had reportedly been upset over a personal relationship.
The Berkeley Police Department coordinated with the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) to continue search operations. Authorities also called on the local community for assistance, while volunteers mobilised online via Reddit to help locate him.
His last known location was the 1700 block of Dwight Way, near McGee Avenue.
In light of concerns over Indian students abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted measures taken to ensure their safety, including pre-orientation sessions and regular communication through Indian Missions.
"Indian Missions/Posts also take steps to maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in their jurisdictions and conduct pre-orientation sessions with them upon their arrival in foreign lands to brief them on potential challenges, risks, and precautions," the MEA said.
