Friend recalls chilling last words of missing Indian student found dead in US

Roommate describes final conversation, urges friends to check on loved ones
Dubai: “I’ve stopped caring, man… I don’t care about anything.”
Those words — spoken casually, almost offhandedly — are now haunting for Baneet Singh, the roommate and close friend of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, the 22-year-old Indian student at UC Berkeley whose disappearance ended in tragedy.
Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student from Karnataka, was found dead near Lake Anza in California days after he was reported missing, prompting an outpouring of grief and concern within the university community and among Indian students in the United States.
While authorities confirmed the recovery of his body, Singh’s account of Saketh’s final days has drawn particular attention, offering a glimpse into the subtle changes that preceded his disappearance.
In a public post, Singh said there were no clear or alarming signs of distress until roughly two weeks before Saketh went missing. Instead, he described gradual shifts in Saketh’s behaviour that only later appeared significant.
22-year-old postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley
Originally from Karnataka, India
Enrolled in UC Berkeley’s Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department
Pursuing a Master of Science degree under the Product Development Programme (PDP)
Programme scheduled from August 2025 to May 2026
Completed BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras (2021–2025)
Worked with Polymer Engineering and Colloid Science Lab at IIT Madras for nearly two years
Served as Young Research Fellow and Undergraduate Researcher
Briefly associated with Unilever as Young Research Fellow
Research & Development Intern at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad
Held multiple leadership roles at IIT Madras’ Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell)
Worked on growth, strategic initiatives, and student engagement
Served as legislator in the Department of Chemical Engineering
Described himself on LinkedIn as passionate about deep-tech innovations
Academic interests included advanced materials, semiconductors, and soft materials
According to Singh, Saketh had begun eating less and engaging less with those around him. His meals became irregular, and he increasingly relied on snacks rather than proper food. At the time, Singh suggested, the changes did not appear unusual enough to raise serious concern.
Singh also recalled what he described as their last notable conversation.
He wrote that he saw Saketh returning from class wearing a red bathrobe and asked him about it. Saketh responded by saying he had “stopped caring,” adding that he did not care what others thought of him or about much else.
Singh said he initially treated the comment lightly.
“I thought Saketh was just being silly as usual,” he wrote, explaining that his friend was known for his humour and unconventional manner.
In hindsight, Singh said the remark now carried a very different weight.
Saketh’s disappearance had triggered search efforts around Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills, with students and community members circulating missing-person notices online. Reports said some of his personal belongings were recovered during the search, deepening concerns about his safety.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco later confirmed that local authorities had recovered Saketh’s body. In an official statement, the Consulate expressed condolences to the family and said it was coordinating with them to provide assistance, including arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India.
“Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services,” the statement said.
Sreenivasaiah, originally from Karnataka, was pursuing postgraduate studies at UC Berkeley and was described by those who knew him as academically bright and well-regarded among peers.
His death has resonated deeply among international students, many of whom have pointed to the emotional and psychological pressures often associated with studying abroad, including isolation, academic demands, and adjustment challenges.