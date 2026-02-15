Friend recalls chilling last words of missing Indian student found dead in US

Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student from Karnataka, was found dead near Lake Anza in California days after he was reported missing, prompting an outpouring of grief and concern within the university community and among Indian students in the United States.

In a public post, Singh said there were no clear or alarming signs of distress until roughly two weeks before Saketh went missing. Instead, he described gradual shifts in Saketh’s behaviour that only later appeared significant.

According to Singh, Saketh had begun eating less and engaging less with those around him. His meals became irregular, and he increasingly relied on snacks rather than proper food. At the time, Singh suggested, the changes did not appear unusual enough to raise serious concern.

He wrote that he saw Saketh returning from class wearing a red bathrobe and asked him about it. Saketh responded by saying he had “stopped caring,” adding that he did not care what others thought of him or about much else.

Saketh’s disappearance had triggered search efforts around Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills, with students and community members circulating missing-person notices online. Reports said some of his personal belongings were recovered during the search, deepening concerns about his safety.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco later confirmed that local authorities had recovered Saketh’s body. In an official statement, the Consulate expressed condolences to the family and said it was coordinating with them to provide assistance, including arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India.

Sreenivasaiah, originally from Karnataka, was pursuing postgraduate studies at UC Berkeley and was described by those who knew him as academically bright and well-regarded among peers.

His death has resonated deeply among international students, many of whom have pointed to the emotional and psychological pressures often associated with studying abroad, including isolation, academic demands, and adjustment challenges.

