Indian student Sahaja Reddy Udumala dies in US house fire, GoFundMe launched

Ms Udumala, who moved to the United States in 2021 for higher education, was reportedly asleep when the fire started, preventing her from safely escaping the building.

Firefighters located four adult victims inside the residence. All were treated by emergency medical teams before being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two of them were later transferred to a specialised burn centre for further treatment.

The Albany Police Department confirmed that officers, along with the Albany Fire Department, responded to the residential blaze on the morning of 4 December. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, and emergency personnel were informed that several occupants were still inside.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Sahaja Reddy Udumala, an Indian national, who lost her life in a house fire incident in Albany. The Consulate is in touch with late Ms. Sahaja’s family and is extending all possible assistance.”

The family appealed for support, writing: 'Please keep Sahaja and our family in your thoughts during this difficult time.' The Consulate continues to liaise with the family on the necessary arrangements.

A fundraising campaign has been launched by Ms Udumala's cousin, Rathna Gopu, to assist with funeral, repatriation, and immediate family expenses during what they describe as an 'extremely difficult time.'

