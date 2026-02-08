GOLD/FOREX
4 Indian students injured in knife attack at Russian medical college hostel

Indian Embassy rushes to help students after stabbing at Ufa dormitory

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Teen knife attack in Russia leaves Indian students and police officers hurt
Teen knife attack in Russia leaves Indian students and police officers hurt
Shutterstock.

Four Indian students were among several people injured in a stabbing attack at a foreign students’ hostel in Ufa, Russia, the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed Saturday.

The incident took place in the sports hall of a medical university dormitory in Bashkortostan Republic, according to local media reports. Two police officers were also reportedly injured during the attack.

Embassy rushes to assist students

The Indian Embassy called it an “unfortunate incident” and said officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance.

“Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with authorities to provide support,” the statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi has been notified, and Indian officials are closely monitoring the situation. Families of the students are awaiting updates on their condition.

Teenage suspect detained

Russia’s Interior Ministry said a 15-year-old armed with a knife entered the dormitory and attacked students, injuring several.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. He also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Irina Volk told RTVI.com.

The suspect has been detained. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe, though the motive and any prior connection with the victims remain unclear.

Safety of Indian students abroad

Indian authorities emphasised that the safety of students abroad is a top priority. The Embassy is coordinating with Russian officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical care.

According to ANI, the Indian government closely monitors violence against its students abroad. Between 2018 and 2025, violent incidents claimed the lives of 17 Indian students in Canada, 9 in the United States, and 3 in Australia.

“Violent and untoward incidents against Indian students are immediately reported to the Indian Missions abroad to ensure proper investigation and punishment of perpetrators,” the Ministry of External Affairs told Parliament.

Indian Missions also maintain regular contact with students, conduct pre-orientation sessions, and issue advisories to ensure their safety while studying overseas.

With inputs from ANI, IANS

Russia

