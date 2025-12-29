GOLD/FOREX
Two Telangana students killed in car crash in California

Victims were pursuing careers in the US after completing master’s degrees

Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
The families of two students who died in a car crash in the US have sought help for repatriating their bodies.
Shutterstock

Hyderabad: Two female students from Telangana were killed in a road accident in the United States, their families said on Monday.

The students, hailing from Mahabubabad district, died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in California.

The deceased have been identified as Pulakhandam Meghana Rani (25) and Kadiyala Bhavana (24). Both had gone to the US in 2023 to pursue a master’s degree in computer-related studies and were searching for jobs after completing their courses.

According to information shared by their families, the accident occurred on Alabama Hills Road at around 4 pm local time on Sunday. The students were on a leisure trip with friends, with a group of eight travelling in two cars.

The car in which Meghana Rani and Bhavana were travelling, along with two others, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road and plunged into a valley. Meghana Rani and Bhavana died on the spot, while the other two occupants sustained injuries.

Families seek help for repatriation

The news of the deaths has come as a major shock to the families, who said they had been waiting for the young women to settle into their careers.

Both students had completed their MS degrees from the University of Dayton in Ohio.

The families have appealed to the Centre and the Telangana government to assist in bringing the mortal remains back to India for the last rites.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise funds for the repatriation of Meghana Rani’s body, as her family is struggling to meet the expenses involved.

Community mourning

Meghana Rani, fondly known as Chikki, had moved to the US “with dreams and a heart full of love”. To those who knew her, she was described as “a kind, vibrant soul who always put others first”, according to the fundraising page.

“Her sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. She was an Indian national, unmarried, and belonged to a lower middle-class family from Garla village, Telangana, India,” the page reads.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give my sister a dignified farewell and will mean more to us than words can express,” it adds.

- with inputs from IANS

