Tearful adieu to Indian expat student, 18, who died of cardiac arrest during Diwali in Dubai

Friends, teachers bid farewell to Vaishnav Krishnakumar ahead of Kerala funeral
Dubai: The embalming centre in Dubai's Al Muhaisnah on Friday witnessed an 'unprecedented farewell' accorded to Indian expat student Vaishnav Krishnakumar, 18, who died of cardiac arrest during a Diwali celebration on Tuesday night.
Hundreds of UAE residents, including teachers, students and their parents, thronged the premises of the embalming centre to have a last glimpse of and pay their final tributes to Vaishnav, who was earlier described as a model student and tycoon in the making with a dream of naming a Dubai Metro station after him one day.
Holding each other's hands, his parents VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu sat next to each other. Clinging to their younger daughter, Vrishti, his parents remained inconsolable until they were ushered out to leave for the airport.
Several students of GEMS Our Own Indian School, where Vaishnav studied for 14 years and served as Head of Councils last year, attended the farewell wearing their uniforms and carrying their school bags. Friends from Middlesex University, where he recently joined as a BBA Marketing student, and some from other schools and universities also took part.
Students, young and old, male and female, shared stories of how Vaishnav had touched their lives, lifting their spirits, helping them grow in different fields and overcome stressful times.
Remembering him as a best friend, brother, mentor and leader, they spoke about how he shared tips, ideas and philosophies that changed their lives.
A boy, who used to travel with him in the school bus, recalled how he received the best pieces of advice in his life during the 15-minute bus ride with Vaishnav. "He was a role model for all of us," he said.
Another boy, who took up public speaking on Vaishnav's advice to overcome boredom, said: "If I am able to stand here and address you, it is just because of him."
Some shed light on how Vaishnav's loss has united all his loved ones and reminded everyone about the need to be there for each other and pray for each other.
Tearful teachers also praised their 'model student' and advised those attending his farewell prayer to follow his tips and advice and promise to do their best in life to honour Vaishnav's memories.
Old and current teachers and non-teaching staff came with families to bid farewell to "their little child," as Vaishnav had been part of the school faculty's family group since his mother is a teacher there.
As everyone praised him and showered their love on him, Vaishnav lay in a coffin, still wearing a smile that always won everyone.
A collegemate, who had attended the Diwali celebrations during which he collapsed while she was away, lamented how she would sit in their classroom without him.
Meanwhile, his best friend, who has been a classmate and neighbour for several years, and regretted not being around him when he collapsed, had an emotional breakdown and almost fainted.
A young student led a prayer for Vaishnav's soul and thanked God for gifting him as the 'soul of their school' throughout his schooling years while friends pledged to continue to celebrate his life.
"All the masculinity and macho display of the senior boys that we see during school hours turned to fragility in front of the white box that contained our Vaishnav. A life lesson for all. The tears and heartfelt words spoke volumes of the impact his beautiful soul had on so many. On a bus ride home, on a WhatsApp call, on messages, in school...Vaishnav never wasted any time to mentor, support, encourage and inspire," summed up a grieving teacher.
Meanwhile, Vaishnav's college and former school shared social media posts remembering him. Many friends also shared a special photo tribute created by his school batchmate and former President of Media and PR Council, Ibrahim Sheraz, which was captioned "Forever Amongst Us: Rest Easy King."
Everyone present cried out, “We love you, Vaishnav,” as a final goodbye as his body was taken from the embalming centre.
Social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, who helped Vaishnav's family with paperwork for the repatriation procedures, said: "I have witnessed several emotional farewell ceremonies here at the embalming centre. The scenes today are unprecedented. I don't remember seeing such a crowd, including so many students and parents, and almost everyone in tears, both the young and the old. This young boy's death has been heartbreaking for all."
Vaishnav's mortal remains were scheduled to be flown to Kerala after the family received the forensic report confirming he had died of natural causes, affirming the preliminary report from the hospital to which he was rushed, which recorded a "death on arrival due to cardiac arrest."
The family will be accompanied by Vaishnav's uncle Nidheesh S Nair and family and former teacher Suraj Bhuvanendran on a flight to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night. Vaishnav's funeral will be held at his family home in Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district on Saturday.
