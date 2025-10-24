Tearful adieu to Indian expat student, 18, who died of cardiac arrest during Diwali in Dubai

"All the masculinity and macho display of the senior boys that we see during school hours turned to fragility in front of the white box that contained our Vaishnav. A life lesson for all. The tears and heartfelt words spoke volumes of the impact his beautiful soul had on so many. On a bus ride home, on a WhatsApp call, on messages, in school...Vaishnav never wasted any time to mentor, support, encourage and inspire," summed up a grieving teacher.