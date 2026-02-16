GOLD/FOREX
'Tehran' TV series producer Dana Eden found dead in Athens

The body of the 52-year-old Israeli national was found late Sunday

AFP
Israeli producer Dana Eden
TV producer Dana Eden, who co-created the hit Israeli spy thriller series Tehran, has been found dead in a hotel room in central Athens, Greek police told AFP on Monday.

The body of the 52-year-old Israeli national was found late Sunday in her hotel room near Syntagma Square, in the heart of the Greek capital, the force said.

"An autopsy has been ordered, the surveillance cameras have been reviewed, and everything seems to indicate it was a suicide," a police spokesperson said.

Eden had arrived in Athens on February 4 for the shooting of the fourth season of the series, broadcast internationally on Apple TV.

"This is a moment of profound pain for the family, friends, and colleagues," her company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.

The firm said rumours suggesting her death was the result of a criminal act or connected to her nationality were "incorrect and unfounded".

"We ask that Dana's dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected," the statement said.

The first three seasons of Tehran, which focused on a Mossad agent working undercover in the Iranian capital, were filmed in Athens.

Shooting of the fourth season was delayed after the attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent bombardments of Gaza.

The series has become one of the most internationally sold Israeli productions and won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021.

AFP

