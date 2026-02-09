GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Karnataka woman found dead; family alleges harassment, forced prostitution

Father alleges harassment and coercion; three booked including husband

Last updated:
Compiled by Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, a resident of Bhalki, was found dead at her marital home in Basavakalyan, also in Bidar district
Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, a resident of Bhalki, was found dead at her marital home in Basavakalyan, also in Bidar district
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after facing sustained harassment and abuse by her husband and his family in Karnataka’s Bidar district, police said.

The woman, Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, a resident of Bhalki, was found dead at her marital home in Basavakalyan, also in Bidar district. She had married Shekhar Patil in 2022, and the couple have an 11-month-old child.

Police said Anjanabai’s body was found hanging inside the house in Om Colony, Basavakalyan.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Vijaykumar, police have registered a case alleging that Anjanabai was subjected to daily mental and physical harassment by her in-laws. The complaint further alleges that she was pressured into prostitution and abused for refusing to comply, causing severe mental trauma.

Vijaykumar told police that his daughter had repeatedly complained of assault and coercion by her husband’s family.

Following the complaint, police have booked three accused, including her husband, Shekhar Patil. The other two accused are reported to be family members.

All three are currently in custody, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to Anjanabai’s death.

Compiled by Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor
Related Topics:
crime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Huda Shaarawi

Actress Huda Shaarawi found dead in home

1m read
Police say argument between professor and suspect escalated before deadly knife attack.

New details emerge in fatal Mumbai station stabbing

2m read
Patil arrived in Mumbai on January 10, following which he was stopped by immigration officials and taken to the crime branch for questioning.

UK doctor barred from leaving India after online post

3m read
Nikitha Godishala

Indian-origin woman found dead in US

1m read