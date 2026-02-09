Karnataka woman found dead; family alleges harassment, forced prostitution

Father alleges harassment and coercion; three booked including husband
Dubai: A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after facing sustained harassment and abuse by her husband and his family in Karnataka’s Bidar district, police said.
The woman, Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, a resident of Bhalki, was found dead at her marital home in Basavakalyan, also in Bidar district. She had married Shekhar Patil in 2022, and the couple have an 11-month-old child.
Police said Anjanabai’s body was found hanging inside the house in Om Colony, Basavakalyan.
Based on a complaint filed by her father, Vijaykumar, police have registered a case alleging that Anjanabai was subjected to daily mental and physical harassment by her in-laws. The complaint further alleges that she was pressured into prostitution and abused for refusing to comply, causing severe mental trauma.
Vijaykumar told police that his daughter had repeatedly complained of assault and coercion by her husband’s family.
Following the complaint, police have booked three accused, including her husband, Shekhar Patil. The other two accused are reported to be family members.
All three are currently in custody, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to Anjanabai’s death.
