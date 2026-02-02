Dubai: Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after videos from his wedding surfaced online, showing him receiving nearly Rs71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold as what was described as “daan” or gifts.

The footage, reportedly from his late-2025 wedding ceremony, quickly went viral — and with it came a wave of outrage . Many online users have called the exchange nothing but dowry, a practice outlawed in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961.

What has further fuelled the debate is Panwar’s own success, according to an NDTV report. The YouTuber, who has more than 2.4 million subscribers, is said to earn between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh every month from his channel. Critics questioned why such large sums and gold were accepted despite his financial standing.

At the heart of the backlash lies a familiar argument in Indian society — the thin line between “gifts” and dowry. While some defended the exchange as voluntary contributions made in goodwill, many others accused the family of using the term “daan” as a convenient cover for a deeply rooted social evil.

“This disease is still running in 2026 even among elites,” one user wrote. “It inspires others to continue the same practice. It’s so deeply ingrained that people don’t even protest anymore.”

While the law allows voluntary gifts given without demand — particularly those customary and of modest value — authorities have repeatedly warned that large cash transfers and expensive items can be treated as dowry if linked to marriage arrangements.

Another questioned the lack of action, saying, “If this video is out in public, why haven’t the groom and his family been arrested yet?”

“The sad part is that she is highly educated,” one comment read. “If people like her allow such practices, what hope is there? I just pray she is not tortured later for more ‘gifts’.”

As the debate continues to rage across social media platforms, Panwar has so far remained silent, offering no response to the allegations or the growing calls for accountability.

For many, the viral wedding video has once again spotlighted how dowry — despite being illegal for decades — continues to survive in new forms, hidden behind words like “gift” and “tradition.”

