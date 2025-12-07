'He abandoned me at the border': Pakistani woman appeals to Indian PM Modi as husband plans Delhi wedding

In a video message circulated widely on social media, the woman, identified as Nikita Nagdev, alleged she married Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Indore on a long-term visa, on January 26, 2020, according to Hindu customs in Karachi. She says Vikram brought her to India a month later, but her life was “shattered” within months.

“I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time,” she said. “If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice.”

According to Nikita, on July 9, 2020, she was forcibly sent back to Pakistan under the pretext of a “visa technicality,” and her husband has refused to bring her back ever since.

Despite multiple complaints and two separate mediation bodies recommending deportation, Nikita says she still does not know whether she will ever be allowed to return to her marital home — or whether her husband will face consequences for allegedly preparing a second marriage while still married.

In an April 30, 2025 report, the Centre stated that because neither spouse is an Indian citizen, the issue legally falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction. The Centre recommended that Vikram be deported to Pakistan.

The matter went before the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, which had been authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to look into the complaint. Notices were issued to Vikram and the woman he allegedly plans to marry, and a hearing was conducted. However, mediation failed.

Nikita alleges that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vikram pressured her to return to Pakistan. Once back home, she says she discovered that he was planning to marry a woman in Delhi despite being legally married to her.

In her video, Nikita alleged she faced a dramatic change in behaviour from her husband and in-laws immediately after her wedding. She claims she later learned that Vikram was having an affair with one of her relatives, and when she complained to her father-in-law, she was dismissed with the remark, “Boys have affairs, nothing can be done.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.