On September 5, police arrested a woman - a key suspect in the murder of a man in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, who is believed to have had him killed because he would not marry her.
According to reports, the woman had made a telephone call to the newly-married victim, Munif, and asked him to meet her in Karachi’s Korangi area. When Munif reached there, her friends Shahrukh and Nouman shot him to death, police officials told local media.
They added that the woman got 25-year-old Munif killed after he refused to marry her and instead married someone else.
On September 5, Nouman surrendered himself to police, while Shahrukh and the woman were taken into custody in the evening.
Earlier on September 4, police had claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of the newly-wed man as his colleagues turned out to be his “assassins”. It is believed that the accused involved in Munif's murder worked with him in a factory in Korangi.
Few days earlier, the suspects had made a telephone call to Munif and asked him to reach at a place in Korangi and when he arrived there his colleagues snatched his mobile and killed him, local media reported.
Earlier, stills from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the accused fleeing on a bike went viral online.
It was initially believed that the murder was part of a mobile snatching incident and social media users raised their voice against such incidents and advocated for overall security in the city.