According to a report released by the NDMA on Sunday night, at least 19 children and nine women are among those who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in areas ranging from the north to the south of the country. A motorcyclist navigate through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan.
Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning.
Villagers wade through a flooded area of Dadu, a district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. Pakistan's disaster management agency said three days of heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods have killed dozens of people in various parts of the country.
Vehicles drive through a flooded road during heavy rainfall in Karachi.
Pakistani army soldiers evacuate villagers from a flooded areas of Dadu, a district in the Pakistan's southern Sindh province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region followed by Sindh , Balochistan and Punjab provinces.
Flash-floods have destroyed four bridges and disconnected road links among hundreds of villages.
A woman carries sack of wheat and household goods while she wades through a flooded area of Dadu, a district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least dozens people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places.
Commuters make their way along a flooded road after a monsoon rain in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.
The monsoon season runs from July through September, during which swelling rivers cause damage to crops and infrastructure.
The monsoon rail spells have also severely inundated major cities, including Karachi and Lahore. A Motorcyclist drives through a street flooded by heavy rainfall in Karachi.
Commuters make their way along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.
Hundreds of Pakistan Army troops backed by helicopters had to rush to affected areas to assist the local rescue and relief services having inadequate resources and expertise to cope with the current emergency situation. In this picture, Pakistani army soldiers evacuate villagers from a flooded areas of Dadu, a district in the Pakistan's southern Sindh province. Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least dozens people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places.
