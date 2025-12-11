Incident occurred when Pakistan Army were playing WAPDA in a semi-final game in Karachi
Dubai: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the country’s apex Olympic body have launched an investigation into a violent altercation that broke out after the National Games football semi-final between Pakistan Army and WAPDA in Karachi, leaving several players and officials injured.
Tensions erupted at the KPT Sports Complex when players from both teams, along with some officials, exchanged punches and kicks following the final whistle.
The confrontation, broadcast live, quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread calls for disciplinary action.
According to reports, the clash began when a few WAPDA players reacted angrily to Pakistan Army’s celebrations after their narrow victory, which took place near the WAPDA dugout.
A PFF official confirmed that the incident has been noted and that the Pakistan Olympic Association will also conduct a separate inquiry, as the National Games fall under its jurisdiction.
“We will carry out our own investigation, and disciplinary measures will be taken against any players or officials found responsible for instigating or escalating the fight,” the official stated.
Footage from the scene also showed several WAPDA players chasing the match referee into his changing room, where he was reportedly assaulted before being rescued by other players and officials. Their anger reportedly stemmed from a penalty decision awarded to Pakistan Army during the match.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox