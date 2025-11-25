Lost at 10, found at 27: How Islamabad girl reunites with family after 17 years

The Edhi Foundation, Pakistan’s largest humanitarian organisation, operates a nationwide network of shelter homes, ambulance services, and child protection centres. Founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and later led by Bilquis Edhi, the organisation has long served as a safe haven for abandoned, lost, or vulnerable individuals. Edhi Centres frequently take in unidentified children, provide them with shelter, education, and healthcare, and work with government agencies to help reunite them with their families. Their decades-long record of public service has made Edhi a trusted institution and one of the most respected humanitarian networks in the country.