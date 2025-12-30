PIA set to relaunch Islamabad-London flights after six-year pause

Four weekly flights to operate via Heathrow Terminal 4 as airline ramps up connectivity
Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights between Islamabad and London, marking the end of a six-year hiatus in the route.
The national carrier will operate four flights per week, landing passengers at London’s Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, a move aimed at enhancing travel convenience for Pakistani and international travellers.
Currently, PIA operates three weekly flights from Pakistan to Manchester, and the addition of London services will expand its presence in the UK market.
The resumption follows PIA securing approval for four weekly flight slots at Heathrow, which had been temporarily assigned to Turkish Airlines to keep them active during the suspension of PIA’s UK operations. With restrictions now lifted, PIA has officially notified Heathrow of its plan to restart the London service from March 29, 2026.
The development comes on the heels of PIA’s successful privatisation, in which a 75% stake was acquired by a consortium led by the Arif Habib Corporation for Rs135 billion. The consortium has outlined plans to gradually expand the airline’s fleet to 64 aircraft, signalling a broader push to modernise and expand international routes.
Additionally, the Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited has joined the Arif Habib-led consortium, bringing financial support, corporate expertise, and representation within the airline’s management structure.
The Islamabad-London route, once a flagship for PIA, is expected to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the UK while providing the diaspora and international travellers with more options for seamless air travel.
