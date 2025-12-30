GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

PIA set to relaunch Islamabad-London flights after six-year pause

Four weekly flights to operate via Heathrow Terminal 4 as airline ramps up connectivity

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
PIA announces dates to restart Islamabad-London flights
PIA announces dates to restart Islamabad-London flights
Shutterstock

Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights between Islamabad and London, marking the end of a six-year hiatus in the route.

The national carrier will operate four flights per week, landing passengers at London’s Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, a move aimed at enhancing travel convenience for Pakistani and international travellers.

Currently, PIA operates three weekly flights from Pakistan to Manchester, and the addition of London services will expand its presence in the UK market.

The resumption follows PIA securing approval for four weekly flight slots at Heathrow, which had been temporarily assigned to Turkish Airlines to keep them active during the suspension of PIA’s UK operations. With restrictions now lifted, PIA has officially notified Heathrow of its plan to restart the London service from March 29, 2026.

Privatisation

The development comes on the heels of PIA’s successful privatisation, in which a 75% stake was acquired by a consortium led by the Arif Habib Corporation for Rs135 billion. The consortium has outlined plans to gradually expand the airline’s fleet to 64 aircraft, signalling a broader push to modernise and expand international routes.

Additionally, the Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited has joined the Arif Habib-led consortium, bringing financial support, corporate expertise, and representation within the airline’s management structure.

The Islamabad-London route, once a flagship for PIA, is expected to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the UK while providing the diaspora and international travellers with more options for seamless air travel.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan targets April for handover of PIA to new owner

Pakistan targets April for handover of PIA to new owner

2m read
PIA plane crash survivor Zafar Masud during a talk about his book at the Ismaili Centre in Dubai.

PIA crash survivor Zafar Masud shares his story

3m read
Dozens of Umrah pilgrims on PIA flight after mid-air emergency

PIA flight makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

1m read
PIA announces to launch new weekly flight

PIA expands network with new international flight

1m read