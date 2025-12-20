Dozens of Umrah pilgrims aboard PIA flight after emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah to Lahore made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, reports The Express Tribune.
The incident occurred after a technical alert was received mid-air, causing oxygen masks to deploy and panic among passengers, including Umrah pilgrims.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, quoted by The Express Tribune, said: ‘Flight PK-860 was scheduled to land at Lahore airport at 8 pm; however, it was diverted to King Fahd International Airport in Dammam due to a technical issue.’ Officials added that the plane was carrying 381 passengers.
The report stated that the pilot successfully carried out the emergency landing and activated emergency protocols, with all passengers safely disembarked shortly afterwards
PIA arranged an alternate aircraft from Pakistan to transport the stranded passengers to Lahore, ensuring they reached their destination as soon as possible.
