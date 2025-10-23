IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi over fuel issue

Flight 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew members, landed safely, and all onboard were escorted to the arrival area without incident. “IndiGo flight 6E6961 from Kolkata to Srinagar made a priority landing in Varanasi following fuel issues. The flight had 166 passengers,” the Airport Authority said in a statement.

