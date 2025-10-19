Power bank fire forces Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight to abort takeoff at Delhi airport

The incident occurred while IndiGo flight 6E 2107 was taxiing for departure. According to initial reports, the power bank ignited inside a seat-back pocket, sparking alarm among passengers and crew.

A Delhi–Dimapur flight was briefly disrupted on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire inside the cabin, prompting the IndiGo aircraft to return to the bay at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“We thank our valued customers for remaining calm and cooperative during this incident. Our teams made all possible efforts to minimise disruption, including providing refreshments,” the airline added.

The fire was contained immediately, and the aircraft returned to the terminal for safety checks. Once cleared, the Airbus A320 resumed its flight, departing Delhi at 2.33pm and landing safely in Dimapur, Nagaland, at 4.45pm, based on flight tracking data from Flightradar24.

“The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the Standard Operating Procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement, commending the flight crew for their prompt response.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.