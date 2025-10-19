Power bank fire forces Dimapur-bound IndiGo flight to abort takeoff at Delhi airport

The incident occurred while IndiGo flight 6E 2107 was taxiing for departure
A Delhi–Dimapur flight was briefly disrupted on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire inside the cabin, prompting the IndiGo aircraft to return to the bay at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The incident occurred while IndiGo flight 6E 2107 was taxiing for departure. According to initial reports, the power bank ignited inside a seat-back pocket, sparking alarm among passengers and crew.
No injuries were reported, and the airline confirmed that the situation was swiftly brought under control.
“The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the Standard Operating Procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement, commending the flight crew for their prompt response.
The fire was contained immediately, and the aircraft returned to the terminal for safety checks. Once cleared, the Airbus A320 resumed its flight, departing Delhi at 2.33pm and landing safely in Dimapur, Nagaland, at 4.45pm, based on flight tracking data from Flightradar24.
IndiGo also assured passengers that measures were taken to minimize inconvenience.
“We thank our valued customers for remaining calm and cooperative during this incident. Our teams made all possible efforts to minimise disruption, including providing refreshments,” the airline added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox