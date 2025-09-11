GOLD/FOREX
Delhi-Kathmandu SpiceJet flight grounded after suspected fire

No cockpit warnings seen, but pilots returned flight as precautionary measure

Devadasan K P
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Kathmandu was forced to return to the bay on Thursday after another aircraft reported spotting flames near its tail. The incident, involving flight SG041, a Boeing 737-8, occurred shortly before takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to officials, the cockpit showed no warnings or alerts, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary measure after the suspected tailpipe fire was flagged. The aircraft was immediately grounded and subjected to detailed engineering checks. SpiceJet later confirmed that no abnormalities were detected during the inspection.

“On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to the bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart in the morning, faced a delay of over four hours before being cancelled. Passengers were accommodated on alternate flights.

Experts explain that a tailpipe fire generally occurs on the ground during engine start-up or shutdown, caused by excess fuel in the combustion chamber. While visually alarming, such incidents rarely pose a threat once the aircraft is on the ground.

