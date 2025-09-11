GOLD/FOREX
Nepali officials forced to hang from helicopter to evade violent protests

Demonstrators had gathered to demand accountability over alleged misuse of public funds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Nepal officials airlifted by helicopter ropes to escape protesters.
Nepal officials airlifted by helicopter ropes to escape protesters.
X / @SprinterExpres0

Dubai: A shocking video from Nepal has gone viral, showing senior government officials clinging to ropes tied to an emergency helicopter in a desperate bid to escape a mob of enraged protesters, offering a dramatic illustration of the country’s deepening political turmoil as the helicopter lifted off.

The officials, accused by protesters of entrenched corruption and mismanagement, were cornered by enraged crowds before making their hasty flight.

Demonstrators had gathered to demand accountability over economic hardship, soaring inflation, and alleged misuse of public funds. Unable to pass through the throngs, the politicians clutched at the dangling ropes as the helicopter pulled away, a scene that quickly went viral.

For many Nepalis, the extraordinary footage symbolises the desperation of a discredited elite struggling to evade both justice and public anger in a country facing mounting unrest.

Related Topics:
Viral Video

