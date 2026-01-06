Unrest in Nepal border town after mosque vandalised; India seals border

Dubai: Communal tension has flared in parts of southern Nepal bordering India, prompting a high-security alert and the sealing of cross-border movement. Protests erupted in Birgunj town in Nepal’s Parsa district after a video with alleged religious content went viral on social media, officials said.

The video quickly became a flashpoint, triggering protests in both Dhanusha and neighbouring Parsa districts. Locals later apprehended the two men and handed them over to police, saying the video threatened communal harmony.

However, the situation escalated further after a mosque was vandalised in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala, deepening tensions and drawing large crowds onto the streets, an NDTV report said.

With tensions high in Birgunj and surrounding areas, security has been stepped up along the India–Nepal border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has sealed the border, suspending the movement of civilians except in emergencies.

Special vigilance is being maintained at the Maitri Bridge, a key crossing point between the two countries, where restricted and emergency movement is being closely monitored. Dog squads have also been deployed to strengthen security.

SSB officials said patrolling has been intensified not only at the Maitri Bridge but also in other border areas, including Sahadewa, Mahadewa, Pantoka, Siwan Tola, and Musharwa, to prevent any untoward incident.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.