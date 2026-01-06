Unrest in Nepal border town after mosque vandalised; India seals border

Authorities impose curfews and tighten border security after unrest in Nepal
Dubai: Communal tension has flared in parts of southern Nepal bordering India, prompting a high-security alert and the sealing of cross-border movement. Protests erupted in Birgunj town in Nepal’s Parsa district after a video with alleged religious content went viral on social media, officials said.
The demonstrations later turned violent, forcing the district administration to impose a curfew in Birgunj, which lies close to Raxaul in Bihar.
Amid the deteriorating situation, Indian authorities have sealed the India–Nepal border, allowing movement only for emergency services, Indian media reports said.
Tensions began after two Muslim men — Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari — from Kamala Municipality in Nepal’s Dhanusha district allegedly uploaded a video containing remarks that were perceived as offensive to certain religious communities, officials said.
The video quickly became a flashpoint, triggering protests in both Dhanusha and neighbouring Parsa districts. Locals later apprehended the two men and handed them over to police, saying the video threatened communal harmony.
However, the situation escalated further after a mosque was vandalised in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala, deepening tensions and drawing large crowds onto the streets, an NDTV report said.
During the protests, Hindu organisations alleged that derogatory remarks had been made against their deities, further aggravating the situation.
The demonstrations soon turned violent, with protesters allegedly pelting stones at police personnel and vandalising a local police station, officials said.
“To control the situation, police fired nearly half a dozen tear gas shells,” police said, adding that security forces were deployed in large numbers to restore order.
Authorities have since imposed a curfew in Birgunj, while security agencies continue to monitor developments closely.
With tensions high in Birgunj and surrounding areas, security has been stepped up along the India–Nepal border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has sealed the border, suspending the movement of civilians except in emergencies.
Special vigilance is being maintained at the Maitri Bridge, a key crossing point between the two countries, where restricted and emergency movement is being closely monitored. Dog squads have also been deployed to strengthen security.
SSB officials said patrolling has been intensified not only at the Maitri Bridge but also in other border areas, including Sahadewa, Mahadewa, Pantoka, Siwan Tola, and Musharwa, to prevent any untoward incident.
As the situation worsened, several Indian migrant workers employed in Nepal began returning home.
Rakesh, an Indian national attempting to cross the border, told NDTV that shops and markets in Birgunj were completely shut, leaving little reason to remain in the city.
“I will return to work once the situation normalises. Till then, there is no point staying there,” he said.
