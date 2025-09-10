GOLD/FOREX
Nepal protests: Air India, IndiGo add flights as Kathmandu airport reopens

Airlines resume Kathmandu operations, fares kept reasonable amid ongoing security concerns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Passengers gather at an entrance of Tribhuvan International Airport after it reopened in Kathmandu on September 10, 2025, following a closure due to civil unrest in Nepal's capital.
Air India and IndiGo are operating extra flights to Kathmandu to help Indians stranded in the Nepalese capital, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

“Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the reopening of the airport, additional flights have been arranged alongside the resumption of scheduled services. Airlines have been advised to keep fares reasonable,” Naidu tweeted.

Air India announces special flights

Air India confirmed that it will operate special flights from Delhi to Kathmandu today and tomorrow to assist stranded passengers. Scheduled operations will also resume from Thursday.

IndiGo resumes operations

IndiGo announced the resumption of flights following the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, previously closed due to Gen Z-led protests. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or app before travelling.

“Starting September 11, IndiGo will resume four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, two special relief flights will operate, offered at special fares to bring passengers home safely,” the airline said on social media.

Security and airport updates

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that Tribhuvan International Airport has reopened and passengers should carry official tickets and identification.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to maintain order in Kathmandu. The Nepalese Army reported 27 arrests related to looting and arson and confiscated 31 firearms along with ammunition from Kathmandu and Pokhara. Twenty-three police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are receiving treatment at military hospitals.

Government support for passengers

Minister Naidu highlighted the government’s role in ensuring safe travel:

“We remain committed to supporting our passengers while ensuring safe travel during this time,” he tweeted.

