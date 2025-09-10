GOLD/FOREX
Nepal unrest explained: What we know so far about the Gen Z protests

Social media ban, corruption, economic struggles fuel country’s worst violence in decades

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
4 MIN READ
An Army personnel patrols along a street as smoke billows from a burning supermarket building of Nepal's renowned retail chain Bhat-Bhateni, a day after it was set ablaze by protesters in Kathmandu on September 10, 2025.
AFP

Nepal has been rocked by its worst political unrest in two decades, leaving the country in turmoil and raising deep questions about the stability of its democracy. What began as protests against a government ban on social media platforms quickly spiralled into widespread anger over corruption, inequality, and years of political dysfunction. Protesters stormed and torched government buildings, attacked politicians, and clashed with security forces, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

As the army moved in to restore order, Kathmandu’s streets fell under curfew, tanks rolled past burnt vehicles, and soldiers appealed for calm. At least 19 people were killed in the initial crackdown, hundreds were wounded, and thousands continued to march. The protests, dubbed the “Gen Z uprising,” are being seen as a major turning point in Nepal’s fragile democratic experiment.

What triggered the crisis?

The immediate spark was the government’s decision to block several major social media platforms — including Facebook, YouTube, and X — on the grounds that they had not registered with Nepal’s authorities. While TikTok and a few others complied, the restrictions were viewed as censorship. Young people, who rely heavily on these platforms, especially to stay connected with family members working abroad, responded with anger.

When police opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu on Monday, killing 19 people, protests spread rapidly. Even after the social media ban was lifted, fury at the deaths, corruption scandals, and perceived arrogance of leaders kept the momentum alive.

Why did the protests escalate so violently?

The demonstrations quickly turned into a broader outpouring of rage at Nepal’s political class. Protesters stormed and set fire to parliament, the prime minister’s residence, the central secretariat, and even the offices of major media outlets. Gangs attacked politicians’ homes. Videos circulated online showed Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, bleeding after being assaulted.

Armed police could not contain the unrest, and hundreds of prisoners escaped from jails after guards abandoned their posts. With the situation spiralling out of control, the army was deployed for the first time in years.

What role did Prime Minister Oli’s resignation play?

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a four-time premier and veteran Communist Party leader, resigned amid the violence, saying it was to allow “steps towards a political solution.” But his resignation did little to calm the streets. Many protesters see him and other senior politicians as symbols of an entrenched, corrupt ruling elite. His whereabouts after stepping down remain unclear.

What are the deeper factors behind the unrest?

The social media ban was only the spark. The underlying causes run far deeper.

  • Economic woes: Nepal’s economy is heavily dependent on remittances, which account for one-third of its GDP — one of the highest rates in the world. Yet jobs at home are scarce, and 82 percent of workers are in informal employment. Around 500,000 young people enter the workforce every year, but opportunities are limited, pushing over 2,000 Nepalis abroad daily in search of work. Youth unemployment hovers near 20 percent, leaving frustration to build at home.

  • Corruption and political stagnation: Transparency International ranks Nepal 107 out of 180 countries for corruption. Ordinary citizens see the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and foreign vacations on TikTok, while they themselves struggle with poor education, healthcare, and job prospects. Since the monarchy was abolished in 2008, Nepal has had a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and shifting coalitions, eroding public trust in politics.

  • Fear of losing democratic rights: The social media ban struck a raw nerve. The National Human Rights Commission warned it undermined “the spirit of democratic governance.” Digital rights activists called it a “slippery slope.” Young people view platforms not just as entertainment, but as a lifeline for self-expression, global connection, and accountability. “They were already antsy, fed up with the country’s woeful health and education systems, and rampant corruption and nepotism,” wrote the Kathmandu Post.

Together, these factors created a perfect storm: a digitally savvy youth majority, disillusioned with decades of political dysfunction, who no longer see a future in the country.

How has the army responded?

The army has taken a central role in restoring order, patrolling streets, issuing curfews, and checking vehicles. Soldiers have warned that “vandalism, looting, arson, or attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be treated as punishable crimes.” Army helicopters ferried ministers to safety, and troops are guarding government buildings still smouldering from fires.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel appealed for dialogue, saying: “To provide the nation with a peaceful resolution, we urge all groups involved in the protest to call it off and engage in dialogue.”

How has the international community reacted?

The International Crisis Group described the events as a “major inflection point in the country’s uneasy experience with democratic rule.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint “to avoid a further escalation of violence.” India, Nepal’s largest neighbour, said that the “stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us.”

What happens next?

The country remains in a political vacuum. Experts say a transitional arrangement must be quickly put in place that includes figures credible to Nepal’s youth. “The protesters, leaders who are trusted by them and the army should come together to pave the way for a caretaker government,” said constitutional lawyer Dipendra Jha.

- with inputs from AFP and AP

