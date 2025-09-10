Rapper, engineer, mayor: Gen Z’s unlikely hero—can Balen Shah become Nepal’s next PM

With Gen Z at the forefront, Balen Shah emerges as Nepal’s strongest face for change
Kathmandu: In the wake of mass youth protests that toppled Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on September 9, 2025- spurred by government corruption, economic strain, and a harsh social-media ban—Balendra" Balen" Shah has emerged as a galvanizing figure for Nepal’s Generation Z. Formerly a rapper, civil engineer, and now mayor of Kathmandu, his rise reflects a growing hunger for fresh leadership
Shah’s mayoral tenure, beginning May 30, 2022, was defined by anti-corruption campaigns, improved road traffic systems, and advocacy for Buddhist tourism—all accomplished while serving as an independent. His bold move to display a "Greater Nepal" map in his office sparked controversy across the border in India.
During these protests, which have caused tragic loss of life and widespread arson, including the burning of the parliament building and the Prime Minister’s residence, Balen urged calm rather than chaos—striking a balance that resonated with youth.
Online, Gen Z has spearheaded campaigns adopting anime symbols such as the One Piece pirate flag and using hashtags like # Nepokid to spotlight elite privilege. Shah quickly became the face of these movements, with many calling for him to take over as prime minister—even speculating he may lead as an independent or via a new political party.
While he hasn’t formally declared any ambition to become PM, Shah’s image—rooted in authenticity, anti-establishment credibility, and youth appeal—makes him a compelling candidate as Nepal stands at a crossroads, seeking transformative leadership amid political unrest.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox