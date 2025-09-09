Plumes of smoke also covered Nepal's parliament as demonstrators set the building ablaze
Nepal plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday as furious youth-led protests set fire to parliament and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns in years left at least 19 people dead.
The demonstrations began on Monday, demanding the lifting of a government ban on social media and more decisive action against corruption. Though access was restored, anger intensified. Protesters torched Oli’s residence and other government buildings, with smoke billowing from the parliament complex after crowds breached its gates and set it ablaze.
Eyewitnesses reported some demonstrators carrying assault rifles, while many waved national flags and chanted slogans. Security forces deployed water cannons but struggled to control the unrest. Several properties linked to politicians were also attacked. Kathmandu airport remained operational, though some flights were cancelled due to smoke, officials said.
“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today, to take further steps towards a political solution,” Oli announced in a statement. His departure followed the resignations of three ministers, despite the government rolling back the social media ban.
Oli, 73, had dominated Nepal’s politics for decades, serving four times as prime minister since first taking office in 2015. His career spanned Nepal’s transition from monarchy to republic.
The protests highlight deep frustration among the country’s youth, who make up 43 per cent of the population. With unemployment at 10 per cent and per capita income just $1,447, analysts say the unrest reflects generational discontent at Nepal’s fragile governance.
