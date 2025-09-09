Please note that exchange rates can fluctuate frequently and may vary based on the amount transferred, the payment method, and any associated fees. Always check the latest live rate on the respective platform before confirming your transaction.

Remitly is offering a promotional rate on their website of 1 AED = ₹24.27 for new customers, one of the highest available.

As of this week, several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with some edging close to ₹24 per dirham:

As of this week, the exchange rate has reached levels of ₹23.96–₹24.27 per dirham, depending on the remittance service used. This is one of the best rates seen in recent months, encouraging more Indian expatriates to transfer funds home. (Check the live forex rates here .)

Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE are making the most of favorable currency conditions, as the Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar — and by extension, the UAE dirham.

Bottom line? If you're planning to remit money to India, this may be one of the most favorable times to do so in 2025.

While there’s no certainty on how long this window will last, current trends suggest the rupee may stay weak for the near future. However, potential changes in global trade policy or central bank actions could impact rates later in the year.

Dirham peg advantage: Since the dirham is pegged to the US dollar, its strength closely mirrors that of the greenback — directly impacting AED/INR remittance values.

Short term: The rupee is likely to remain under pressure due to global monetary conditions and trade-related challenges. This makes it a good time for Indian expats to remit, as each dirham converts to more rupees.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the currency's weakness but pointed out that many global currencies face similar pressure from the dollar. “This is not the case only with rupee versus dollar,” she said, adding that the government is closely monitoring exchange rates.

