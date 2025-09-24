Please note that exchange rates can fluctuate frequently and may vary based on the amount transferred, the payment method, and any associated fees. Always check the latest live rate on the respective platform before confirming your transaction.

As of this week, several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with most now offering over ₹24 per dirham:

As of Wednesday, the offered exchange rates has reached levels of ₹24.03–₹24.16 per dirham, depending on the remittance service used. This is one of the best rates seen in recent months, encouraging more Indian expatriates to transfer funds home.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian rupee dropped in value to a new low of 24.11, from yesterday's 24.09, against the UAE dirham. (Check the live forex rates here .)

Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE are making the most of favorable currency conditions, as the Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar — and by extension, the UAE dirham.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.