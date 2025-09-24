Exchange rate on apps, websites have dropped to ₹24.03–₹24.16 per UAE dirham
Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE are making the most of favorable currency conditions, as the Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar — and by extension, the UAE dirham.
On Wednesday morning, the Indian rupee dropped in value to a new low of 24.11, from yesterday's 24.09, against the UAE dirham. (Check the live forex rates here.)
As of Wednesday, the offered exchange rates has reached levels of ₹24.03–₹24.16 per dirham, depending on the remittance service used. This is one of the best rates seen in recent months, encouraging more Indian expatriates to transfer funds home.
As of this week, several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with most now offering over ₹24 per dirham:
e& Money app is offering an indicative rate of Dh1 = ₹24.16.
LuLu Exchange, GCC Exchange apps shows a rate of Dh1 = ₹24.10.
Al Ansari Exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange apps show rates around Dh1 = ₹24.03.
Western Union offers an estimated exchange rate of 1 AED = ₹24.13.
Please note that exchange rates can fluctuate frequently and may vary based on the amount transferred, the payment method, and any associated fees. Always check the latest live rate on the respective platform before confirming your transaction.
