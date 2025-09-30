Exchange rate on apps, websites have dropped to ₹24.04–₹24.16 per UAE dirham
Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE are making the most of favorable currency conditions, as the Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar — and by extension, the UAE dirham.
On Tuesday morning, the Indian rupee began at a new low of 24.12, from yesterday's 24.09, against the UAE dirham. It last hit a record of 24.11 on Wednesday last week. (Check the live forex rates here.)
As of Tuesday, the offered exchange rates has reached levels of ₹24.04–₹24.16 per dirham, depending on the remittance service used. This is one of the best rates seen in recent months, encouraging more Indian expatriates to transfer funds home.
As of this week, several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with most now offering over ₹24 per dirham:
e& Money app is offering an indicative rate of Dh1 = ₹24.16.
LuLu Exchange currently offers a forex rate of Dh1 = ₹24.13.
Al Ansari Exchange, GCC Exchange apps show Dh1 = ₹24.09.
Joyalukkas Exchange is offering an indicative rate of Dh1 = ₹24.04.
Please note that exchange rates can fluctuate frequently and may vary based on the amount transferred, the payment method, and any associated fees. Always check the latest live rate on the respective platform before confirming your transaction.
