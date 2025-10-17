Celebrate Diwali with exquisite Indian flavours across Dubai's finest dining spots

From fiery grills to festive thalis, Diwali dining lights up Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Revel in the joyous spirit of Diwali with classic Indian flavours, vibrant festive atmosphere, soft glow of lanterns and a remarkable sharing-style menu. Enjoy a tempting selection of starters, an array of mouthwatering main courses, and desserts like shahi tukra and gajjar ka halwa or delicate kalakand served with rose petal ice cream for a light finish.
Offer: Dh320 per person, from October 20 to 27
Call: 02 333 2222
With striking interiors, dramatic copper ceilings, and a vibrant atmosphere, along with Chef Jitin Joshi’s specially curated Diwali menu, this place is perfect for an unforgettable festive celebration. An immersive fire-to-table concept, bold flavours, open-flame theatrics, and fearless creativity all promise to delight your taste buds.
Offer: Dh395 per person, from October 20 to 25 with lunch and dinner sittings
Call: 04 2579334
With its bold interiors, festive cheer, and playful storytelling, this place sets the stage for a celebration full of flavour and festivity. The especially curated menu blends tradition with creativity, featuring festive favourites such as Aloo Chaat and Kofte Kamal Kakdi De, made with lotus stems and vegetables in a creamy gravy, a special Mithai Platter, and an assortment of traditional sweets, among others, bringing the warmth and richness of India’s culinary heritage to the table.
Offer: A la carte menu, from October 18 – 22
Call: 04 457 3468
Celebrate India’s biggest festival at this place, relishing a curated feast of traditional sweets and savoury dishes. Enjoy buffet options for groups of 30 or more, or set menus for smaller gatherings. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Diwali and create wonderful memories. Wear your finest cultural attire for a chance to win a delightful treat!
Offer: Dh149 per person, from October 15 – 30 | 12:30 - 11:30pm
Call: 056 414 2213
Savour a delectable Diwali-themed buffet dinner while enjoying authentic Indian cuisine, live chaat stations, DJ beats, and stunning panoramic views of Dubai’s sparkling skyline at this renowned rooftop restaurant. Indulge in an authentic spread of renowned Indian specialities, a feast promising a delightful evening filled with flavours and festivities, shared with family and friends.
Offer: Dh99 per person, Dh89 per person for groups of 15 or more, on 19 October, from 7 to 11pm
Call: 04 377 1184, 050 707 1196
Suspended 100 meters above the ground, this vibrant dining venue offers flavourful chai and a fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian cuisine, accompanied by lively music and stunning décor. Featuring 12 unique concepts, it hosts a ten-day festival of culinary innovation and culture. Adorned with golden hues, lights, and floral accents, the space creates an ideal setting for celebrating joy, unity, and shared indulgence.
Offer: A la carte, experience Project Chaiwala Pop-Up & Festive Menu (17th – 26th October), Diwali Night: Saturday, October 25, 8pm – 11.30pm ft. with DJ Buddha
Call: 04 666 1617
This fine-dining Indian restaurant has curated a special three-day Diwali menu featuring a delectable spread of classic and contemporary Indian dishes. Choice of two indulgent set menus, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, each offering a flavour-packed journey from appetisers to desserts, ideal for gathering friends and family.
Offer: vegetarian (Dh139) and non-vegetarian (Dh179), (Beverages not included), from October 19 – 21 October, 12:30 – 11:30 pm
Call: 04 438 0064
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with an unforgettable dining experience. Enjoy a specially crafted Diwali-themed menu at this Indian fine dining destination, featuring traditional flavours in a contemporary style. Elevate your festive spirit at Palm Kitchen for a one-day-only Diwali buffet with festive delicacies and live cooking stations, perfect for gathering with family and friends.
Offer: Dh295 per person from 17 – 20 October, Palm Kitchen – One-Day Only Diwali Buffet Dh225 per person
Call: 04 275 4444
Jamavar Dubai has teamed up with Good Earth India, which recently opened its first international boutique in Dubai, presenting “Diwali: A Feast in Chahar Bagh.” Inspired by the beauty of a Chahar Bagh, this weeklong celebration features a bespoke four-course menu, indulgent dishes served on Good Earth’s hand-painted serveware, adorned with floral motifs and 24-carat gold accents.
Offer: Dh395 (non-vegetarian menu), Dh375 (vegetarian menu), from 16 - 23 October
Call: 04 553 7852
Treat your loved ones at this Indian fine-dining destination, which serves a specially curated menu designed for pre, during, and post-festive indulgence, blending India’s rich culinary heritage with contemporary finesse. Groups of 6 or more can participate in “Roll Baby Roll”, a fun dice game with exciting prizes to elevate festive fun.
Offer: à la carte menu, all day from 18 to 26 October, complimentary Dessert for all guests on 20 October, exclusive discounts when booking through third-party apps such as Zomato, EazyDiner, and Careem Dine Out
Call: Dubai: 050 2108853, Abu Dhabi: 056 4022080
Relive the nostalgia of home, enjoying with flavour, laughter, and a dash of festive mischief. Laughter-filled taash nights, snack sharing, and the chaos of family get-togethers make this place an ideal destination for festive celebrations. Indulge in a playful Snacky Diwali Menu like Bhutte Ki Kachori, Avocado 5 Spice Puchka, among others, designed to evoke cherished memories while perfectly blending nostalgia with modern flair.
Offer: Diwali-special menu dishes starting from Dh45, 20 to 22 October
Call: Dubai: 04 566 1424, Abu Dhabi: 02 234 0111
Invite your family and friends to savour an array of playful Indian bites and quirky creations like Mercedes Chaat, Samosa Pao Waffle, Dahi Bhalla Ice Cream Chaat, and Lychee Tikka, among others. Experience the charm of a retro living room and a rooftop setting. As a delightful bonus, each table will receive a complimentary Baklava Cheesecake (originally priced at Dh35), adding a touch of sweetness to the festive spirit.
Offer: Free dessert from 17th-20th October and Desi music evening on 17 October
Call: 0547911796
This place is your go-to hotspot for a festive, casual Indian dining experience, serving a festive 5-course sharing Diwali menu packed with flavour, nostalgia, and a dash of desi drama. The set menu consists of a soup, a chaat, two starters, two main dishes, breads, a rice dish, and two desserts.
Offer: 5-course sharing Diwali Menu for Dh65 per person, 15th- 22 October, Lunch and Dinner (12-3 pm and 6.30-11 pm)
Call: Karama: 043583554, Al Garhoud: 054 999 4252, JLT: 054 999 4251
Al Nahda: 04 5260039, +971 56 822 8300
With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and the recently reopened Dubai Fountain, this location provides a perfect festive backdrop for enjoying a memorable Diwali meal. Dine in elegantly lit interiors while savouring a curated Diwali thali that beautifully combines festive indulgence with tradition.
Offer: Dh189 per person, special Diwali Thali (Veg & Non-Veg with Mithai Platter), 20 & 21 October, Dinner (7pm to 12am)
Call: 04 438 4001
Located in the historic heart of Deira, this venue offers an immersive dining experience that reflects the joy of India’s festive streets. Each dish is crafted to take you on a journey through the diverse flavours of India, allowing you to experience the warmth and generosity of Indian traditions.
The menu includes Delhi-style Papri Chaat, North Indian Karare Channa, Hara Bhara Kebabs, Gulab Jamun, and Masala Chaas, among others. Each dish evokes the spirit of celebration and flavours designed to bring people together.
Call: 04 233 9214
Create memorable family moments this Diwali with an evening filled with culinary delights and festive cheer. Enjoy a desi-themed buffet featuring classic favourites such as Punjabi Samosas, Paneer Tikka, Biryani, and Gulab Jamun, along with a live Momos station. Add a modern twist to traditional flavours and participate in the Rangoli competition, where the winner will receive exciting prizes, making the celebration even more memorable.
Offer: Diwali dinner on Monday, 20 October, Dh129 per adult and Dh65 per child between 6 and 12 years old, while children below 6 years dine complimentary.
Call: 04 293 3270
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox