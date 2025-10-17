Celebrate Diwali with exquisite Indian flavours across Dubai's finest dining spots

With its bold interiors, festive cheer, and playful storytelling, this place sets the stage for a celebration full of flavour and festivity. The especially curated menu blends tradition with creativity, featuring festive favourites such as Aloo Chaat and Kofte Kamal Kakdi De, made with lotus stems and vegetables in a creamy gravy, a special Mithai Platter, and an assortment of traditional sweets, among others, bringing the warmth and richness of India’s culinary heritage to the table.