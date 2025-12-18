The Kurator: Ultimate guide to Christmas & New Year’s in Dubai this year

The city offers a spectrum of experiences designed to delight the senses.
Dubai transforms into a playground for the discerning festive diner every holiday season. From chic rooftop French tables and sun-kissed beachfront Italian feasts to contemporary Mediterranean kitchens and serene desert escapes, the city offers a spectrum of experiences designed to delight the senses. The Kurator presents the ultimate guide to Christmas and New Year’s, curating the most refined, memorable celebrations Dubai has to offer.
Josette Dubai offers festive packages for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy curated menus, a stylish ambiance, and the option to select non-alcoholic, house, or Champagne packages for a tailored dining experience.
Bar des Prés combines French precision and Japanese influence on Dubai’s 51st floor. Christmas Day features sushi, sashimi, and Chef Cyril Lignac’s inventive Franco-East Asian menu. New Year’s Eve includes an à la carte first seating and a premium “Dinner & Beyond” package spanning three venues with cocktails and skyline views.
Sexy Fish Dubai transforms into a luminous, underwater-inspired space for Neon Fishmas. Christmas and festive brunches feature live DJs, dancers, themed décor, and a menu designed for both adults and families, creating a lively, celebratory atmosphere.
GAIA’s festive menu emphasises Greek-inspired sharing dishes. From 24 December through Orthodox Christmas (1–8 January), guests can enjoy seafood platters, Grilled King Crab, Wagyu, and seasonal desserts. New Year’s Eve, “Night in White” offers live music, elegant décor, and a sophisticated ambiance.
Celebrate the turning of the year at Shanghai Me with The Next Chapter, a two-part New Year’s Eve dining experience. Early diners (6–9pm) enjoy an intimate dinner with no minimum spend, while the second seating (9–12:30am) features a dynamic à la carte menu and optional premium additions. As midnight passes, the terrace transforms into Bund, where DJ Monoi carries the party into the early hours.
Rialto brings northern Italy to Dubai with a festive menu and white truffle selections from 1–31 December 2025. Begin with an Aperitivo at Rialto Bar, enjoying seasonal cocktails paired with Venetian-style small bites, before settling in for a refined Italian dinner.
Mirabelle evokes the French Riviera with its Mediterranean-inspired festive menu. From the first toast to the final dessert, diners can enjoy an elegant Christmas experience, defined by simple sophistication and thoughtful presentation.
La Mar by Gastón Acurio presents a premium New Year’s Eve experience with authentic Peruvian flavours. Terrace diners can enjoy views of the Skyblaze fountain and Atlantis Dubai fireworks, while gaining access to exclusive after-parties at Studio Frantzén, En Fuego, or Ling Ling.
Chic Nonna transforms DIFC into a gingerbread-inspired Italian setting. Festive menus include Tortellini in Brodo, Panettone, and indulgent White Truffle dishes. New Year’s Eve is themed on Alice in Wonderland, offering theatrical dining, signature cocktails, and multi-course seasonal menus.
Kyma Beach celebrates Christmas with Mediterranean sharing platters and New Year’s Eve with beachfront dining, live music, and ocean views, offering a relaxed yet refined festive experience.
Gigi Rigolatto offers an Italian-inspired New Year’s Eve with DJs, performances, a midnight countdown, and seasonal dishes like Carabineros with caviar and Rossini Filetto with foie gras and truffle.
La Cantine Beach brings Parisian flair to Dubai’s coastline with festive dining throughout December and a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, complemented by music, fine dining, and a fireworks display.
In the heart of Marina, East 14 offers a family-friendly Christmas Day brunch celebrating the flavours of Asia, including China, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and India.
Jun’s festive brunch provides views of the Burj Khalifa alongside a sharing-style Christmas menu. Options include non-alcoholic, house, or Champagne packages, offering a flexible yet refined festive experience.
BASTA!’s Christmas Day brunch features holiday classics, live entertainment, and a Santa visit. Beverage options range from soft drinks to premium selections, making it suitable for families and groups.
Vanitas offers a four-course Italian dinner on Christmas Eve and Day with live performances and house-baked panettone, combining seasonal tradition with contemporary dining.
In Ras Al Khaimah, Réunion hosts an al fresco Christmas brunch with seafood, oysters, ceviche, and a butcher’s grill. Family activities, live entertainment, and Santa visits make it a relaxed, festive option.
Vera Versilia presents a Christmas brunch blending Italian elegance with seasonal flavours. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and a festive selection of seafood and meats in a refined setting.
From the Traiteur Christmas Day brunch to NOÉPE’s after-party and Lakeview’s Creekside brunch, the Park Hyatt offers multiple venues with waterfront views, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
Armani/Mediterraneo presents a Christmas buffet from 1–4 PM with live entertainment and Santa visits. Beverage options range from soft drinks to Champagne, creating a sophisticated family-friendly celebration.
INA ushers in the New Year with The Fireborn Experience, a night defined by flame, rhythm, and renewal. Guests dine from the à la carte menu or night-specific specials while resident DJs build a vibrant, rising energy, culminating in fireworks at J1 Beach. Dress code: refined evening wear with touches of gold and ember tones, reflecting the evening’s theme of illumination and rebirth.
Riviera serves a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas and New Year’s menu with views of Marasi Bay Marina. New Year’s Eve features a six-course French-Mediterranean menu with Champagne, offering a refined way to welcome 2026.
Embrace the festive season at Jumeirah Al Qasr with two refined experiences. The Big Festive Brunch (20 & 27 December) features a sophisticated menu by the resort’s top chefs, spanning French-Mediterranean, Thai, Levantine, and global flavours, with Champagne and cocktail stations. The Festive Long Dinner at Pierchic (21 December) offers an intimate five-course Italian meal under the stars, accompanied by a champagne reception and live music.
Shang Palace offers an eight-course Christmas Day menu highlighting regional Chinese flavours, from Sichuan spice to Huaiyang cuisine, for a distinctive holiday experience.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2026 with the “Golden Horizon on White Sands,” a Boho Chic beach experience featuring live entertainment, a resident DJ, and a five-course dining menu with a welcome bubble drink. Children are welcome. Dress code: white and gold, barefoot elegance with a hint of sparkle. Beach and lounge areas remain open.
China Tang’s festive Grand Tier brunch runs 25–28 December. Guests enjoy panoramic Marina views, a Festive Duck Trolley, curated desserts, and seasonal cocktails.
MINA Brasserie’s Christmas Day brunch features Chef Rami Nasser’s Michelin-recognised creations, live entertainment, and festive touches, including mulled grapes and DJ performances.
Ring in 2026 at Alaya with the Golden Midnight Affair, a luminous New Year’s celebration framed by molten gold accents and elegant shimmer. Guests can enjoy the full à la carte menu alongside night-specific specials, accompanied by live band performances and sets from DJs Ooshmann and Deron. The evening balances refined dining with a sense of radiance and renewal.
RAIT, Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya’s modern Indian pop-up, offers a festive desert experience with curries, biryanis, tandoor dishes, and desserts that highlight India’s culinary heritage in an immersive setting.
Studio Frantzén presents an exclusive New Year’s Eve dining experience with inventive dishes, fireworks views, and access to Atlantis Dubai’s after-parties, combining fine dining with a celebratory atmosphere.
