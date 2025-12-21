The only resolution you need is the determination to have fun
New Year’s Eve gets all the fireworks, but New Year’s Day brunch is where the real celebration lives. It’s the reward for surviving the countdown, the cure for sore feet and late nights, and the one plan that absolutely everyone can agree on. Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, hotels and restaurants are rolling out indulgent spreads, live music and laid-back vibes designed for easing gently into January.
Whether you’re after sea views, garden calm or a festive family-friendly feast, these New Year’s Day brunches prove that 1 January is best spent with a fork in hand.
This brunch understands you. It is, after all, designed specifically for January 1 energy levels, Cielo’s Recovery Brunch is all about slow starts, comforting flavours and a beachside setting that does half the healing for you. Live cooking stations serve up Mediterranean-inspired dishes while you settle into a sun-drenched afternoon that asks very little of you. No rushing, no pressure — just good food, sea views and the gentle reassurance that the year can wait a little longer.
Price: Dh499 (bottomless brunch with beverages)
When: From 1pm
Where: Cielo, FIVE LUXE JBR
Jou Jou Brasserie knows how to balance celebration and comfort, making it a reliable favourite for New Year’s Day. The Mediterranean-inspired buffet is paired with live cooking stations, seasonal dishes and a thoughtfully designed children’s corner that keeps younger guests entertained. Live music adds just enough sparkle to the afternoon without overpowering conversation. Wrapped in Four Seasons elegance, this brunch is warm, welcoming and ideal for turning the first day of the year into something truly memorable.
Price: Dh715 (select beverages); Dh455 (soft beverages, per adult); Dh225 (per child, 3-12)
When: 1pm–4pm
Where: Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
This garden brunch is a dream. Set at Turquoise, it combines outdoor serenity with a generous gourmet spread that’s perfect for families and relaxed gatherings. While adults enjoy celebratory beverages, kids are kept happily busy with outdoor games and activities. The mood is cheerful, unrushed and wonderfully sunny — a reminder that the best way to start the year is simply to enjoy it.
Price: Dh895 per person (outside guests)
When: 1pm–4pm
Where: Turquoise, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
There’s something about starting the year by the sea that just feels right, and Summersalt does it with signature flair. This seafront brunch blends premium dishes with live entertainment from resident artists, creating a lively but relaxed atmosphere that lasts well into the afternoon. It’s glamorous without trying too hard, social without being loud, and ideal for those who want to toast the new year with toes pointed firmly towards the ocean. Come hungry, stay longer than planned.
Price: Dh750 (soft beverages); Dh950 (house beverages); Dh450 (children aged 5 to 11)
When: 1pm–5pm
Where: Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem
If starting the year in style is high on your priority list, Traiteur has just the thing. Set on a serene waterfront terrace overlooking Dubai Creek, this brunch trades late-night chaos for calm sophistication. Expect refined dishes, sweeping skyline views and a live band keeping things gently upbeat while you settle into the afternoon. It’s indulgent without being overwhelming, polished without being stiff — the kind of brunch that makes you feel like you’ve got 2026 completely under control, even if you’re still working on your sleep schedule.
Price: Dh495(soft beverages); Dh700 (sparkling beverage); Dh850 (bubbly); Dh950 (premium bubbly); Dh325 (children 6-12)
When: 1pm–4pm
Where: Traiteur, Park Hyatt Dubai & Dubai Creek Resort
There’s no rush in the desert, and Zala’s New Year’s Day brunch leans into that beautifully. Tables are filled with seasonal dishes, fresh seafood and indulgent desserts, all enjoyed against a backdrop of live entertainment and wide-open desert views. It’s festive without being frantic, making it perfect for families and groups who want to linger, laugh and properly welcome the year ahead. Think warm hospitality, generous flavours and a setting that instantly slows you down.
Price: Dh595 (per adult, select beverages); Dh395 (per adult, soft beverages); 50 per cent off for kids ages 4-11; Free (kids under 3)
When: 1pm–4pm
Where: Zala, Bab Al Shams
