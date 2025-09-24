Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 24 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Weak Asian currencies are creating a remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates delivering exceptional value for money transfers back home.
The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?
Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of September 24:
Indian rupee: 24.11, a new high from yesterday's 24.09
Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from previous level
Philippine peso: 15.51, unchanged from previous level
