ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 24 - against the UAE dirham

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Customers speak with a money exchanger at his shop
AP

Dubai: Weak Asian currencies are creating a remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates delivering exceptional value for money transfers back home.

The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?

Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of September 24:

  • Indian rupee: 24.11, a new high from yesterday's 24.09

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from previous level

  • Philippine peso: 15.51, unchanged from previous level

