Pakistan

Pakistan again extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft

Restrictions in place for nearly 10 months amid continued diplomatic tensions

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
The airspace ban was first imposed on April 24 following the Pahalgam attack.
ANI

Dubai: Pakistan has again extended its airspace closure for Indian-registered aircraft by another month, keeping restrictions in force until March 23 as bilateral tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours persist.

According to a fresh Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority, all Indian-registered civil and military aircraft will remain barred from transiting through Pakistan’s airspace during this period. The ban, first imposed on April 23, 2025, has now been in place for nearly 10 months.

Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airlines, prompting New Delhi to impose similar restrictions on Pakistani carriers on April 30.

While the extended airspace closure has reportedly added operational costs and longer flight routes for Indian carriers, Pakistani aviation authorities say the impact domestically has remained limited.

