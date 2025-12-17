Pakistan again extends ban on Indian aircraft over its airspace

Closure affects all Indian commercial and military flights
Dubai: Pakistan on Wednesday has again extended restrictions on Indian aircraft flying through its airspace until January 23, a week before the previous ban was set to expire on December 24, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).
“Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft, including all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian Airlines, as well as Indian military flights,” the authority said. “According to the NOTAM, the restriction, which has already been in force, will continue until January 23, 2026, as per the specified timings.”
The ban applies to both of Pakistan’s flight information regions (FIRs) Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) as outlined by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
India and Pakistan have maintained a mutual airspace closure since April this year, following an attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting the attack, a claim Pakistan denied while offering a neutral probe. Tensions escalated further in early May, resulting in the countries’ fiercest military conflict in decades.
The prolonged closure has disrupted commercial aviation routes, prompting Air India to seek alternative air corridors, including lobbying New Delhi to secure access to Chinese airspace over Xinjiang to reduce travel time.
