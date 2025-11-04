Passenger detained after trying to open Akasa Air emergency exit before takeoff in Varanasi

Dubai : A man was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of an Akasa Air flight moments before takeoff at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

The flight eventually took off for Mumbai at around 7.45pm, approximately an hour behind schedule, after receiving security clearance.

Akasa Air's engineering team conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft before clearing it for departure. All passengers and crew were reported safe.

'The individual was identified, and in line with standard operating protocols, was offloaded and handed over to the relevant authorities.' the airline spokesperson said.

An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to ANI, saying the individual 'attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorization while the aircraft was still stationary at the parking bay.'

According to police, the passenger, identified as Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit as the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

