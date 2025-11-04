Passenger detained after trying to open Akasa Air emergency exit before takeoff in Varanasi

Cabin crew alerted the pilot, who returned the plane to the apron area
Dubai: A man was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of an Akasa Air flight moments before takeoff at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
The incident occurred on flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6.45 p.m.
According to police, the passenger, identified as Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit as the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway.
Cabin crew immediately alerted the pilot, who contacted Air Traffic Control and returned the plane to the apron area.
An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to ANI, saying the individual 'attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorization while the aircraft was still stationary at the parking bay.'
Security personnel evacuated all passengers from the aircraft and took Singh into custody for questioning.
Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh said the detained passenger claimed he tried to open the exit 'out of curiosity.'
'The individual was identified, and in line with standard operating protocols, was offloaded and handed over to the relevant authorities.' the airline spokesperson said.
Akasa Air's engineering team conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft before clearing it for departure. All passengers and crew were reported safe.
The flight eventually took off for Mumbai at around 7.45pm, approximately an hour behind schedule, after receiving security clearance.
