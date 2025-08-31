GOLD/FOREX
Passenger opens plane door, delays Saudia Flight at Heathrow

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Passengers were disembarked while airline crews worked to address the malfunction.
Dubai: A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight from London to Jeddah was delayed for nearly four hours after a passenger opened an aircraft door as the plane was taxiing at Heathrow Airport.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, August 28, triggered the deployment of the emergency evacuation slide attached to the door, forcing ground staff to intervene and the aircraft to be taken out of service for safety checks.

Passengers were disembarked while airline crews worked to address the malfunction and arrange for the continuation of the journey. The airline said safety remained its top priority and confirmed that the flight later departed for Jeddah once the situation was resolved.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
