Dubai: Nepal plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following two days of violent Gen Z-led protests that torched his official residence, stormed Parliament, and left the country under curfew.
Oli announced his resignation on Tuesday amid mounting pressure after protesters set fire to the homes of top political leaders, including his own in Bhaktapur, and breached Parliament, which was also set ablaze.
The dramatic scenes followed Monday’s deadly clashes in which 25 people were killed when police opened fire on demonstrators opposing a controversial social media ban.
Oli’s resignation was the central demand of the protesters.
In Nepal, however, the prime minister stepping down does not automatically mean the government has collapsed.
The PM is the head of the executive, while the President — currently Ram Chandra Poudel — serves as the head of state.
Highlights
Oli resigns: Nepal’s PM quits after violent protests torch his house and Parliament.
Protest escalation: Homes of president, ex-PMs, and ministers set ablaze; party offices attacked.
Curfew & shutdown: Kathmandu under curfew; airport closed, schools shut amid chaos.
Ministerial exodus: Four ministers resigned before Oli stepped down.
Gen Z anger: Protests rooted in corruption, nepotism, and failed governance, beyond social media ban.
Next steps: Interim govt expected as protesters demand systemic change.
According to NDTV, quoting sources, it is only a matter of time before Poudel also steps down, paving the way for the government to be completely overthrown.
What began just 24 hours ago as anger over a ban on social media platforms like X and YouTube — widely resented by Nepal’s Gen Z — has quickly spiralled into a massive anti-corruption movement.
Enraged crowds — mostly young Nepalis — stormed through Kathmandu chanting against corruption and nepotism, torching the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel, ex-prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” and several ministers.
Party offices of the ruling UML and opposition Nepali Congress were defaced and torched, while Singh Durbar, the main government complex, was briefly overrun. Curfews were imposed across the capital, schools were shut, and Tribhuvan International Airport was closed after clashes spread near the runway.
Oli’s position became untenable as one minister after another resigned over the police crackdown. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak quit late Monday, followed by the agriculture, health, and youth and sports ministers. Calls for Oli to step down grew louder after videos showed protesters swarming through his burned residence and chanting for his ouster.
The protests, dubbed the “Gen Z revolt,” began after the government blocked Facebook, X, YouTube, and other platforms for failing to register under new oversight rules.
Though Oli lifted the ban on Monday, the move failed to quell anger. Demonstrators say their real target is entrenched corruption, nepotism — symbolised by the rise of “nepo kids” of politicians — and decades of poor governance.
Placards read “Stop corruption, not social media” and hashtags like #NepoKids and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal trended online.
“We are here to protest because our youths and friends are getting killed,” said protester Narayan Acharya. “KP Oli should be chased away.”
Doctors at Kathmandu’s National Trauma Centre said several of those wounded had gunshot injuries to the head and chest. Volunteers queued to donate blood as families waited anxiously outside hospitals.
Oli, who had been in power since 2018, said he was stepping down to “restore peace and stability” after the bloodshed. The president is expected to appoint an interim leader until fresh elections are held.
Rights groups warned that Oli’s departure would not end the crisis unless systemic corruption is addressed. Protesters vowed to continue demonstrations until “real change” takes root.
