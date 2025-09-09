Oli announced his resignation on Tuesday amid mounting pressure after protesters set fire to the homes of top political leaders, including his own in Bhaktapur, and breached Parliament, which was also set ablaze.

According to NDTV, quoting sources, it is only a matter of time before Poudel also steps down, paving the way for the government to be completely overthrown.

Oli, who had been in power since 2018, said he was stepping down to “restore peace and stability” after the bloodshed. The president is expected to appoint an interim leader until fresh elections are held.

Though Oli lifted the ban on Monday, the move failed to quell anger. Demonstrators say their real target is entrenched corruption, nepotism — symbolised by the rise of “nepo kids” of politicians — and decades of poor governance.

Oli’s position became untenable as one minister after another resigned over the police crackdown. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak quit late Monday, followed by the agriculture, health, and youth and sports ministers. Calls for Oli to step down grew louder after videos showed protesters swarming through his burned residence and chanting for his ouster.

Party offices of the ruling UML and opposition Nepali Congress were defaced and torched, while Singh Durbar, the main government complex, was briefly overrun. Curfews were imposed across the capital, schools were shut, and Tribhuvan International Airport was closed after clashes spread near the runway.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.