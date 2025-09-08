Tens of thousands vent their anger against decision to block most social media platforms
Kathmandu was rocked by deadly unrest on Monday as police clashed with demonstrators demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and address rising corruption. At least 10 protesters were killed and 87 were injured after security forces used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds, according to police spokesman Shekhar Khanal.
The protest began with young demonstrators singing the national anthem and waving flags before breaking into chants against the government. Tensions escalated when the crowd crossed into a restricted area near parliament, pushing through barbed wire. Tear gas spread into the nearby Civil Hospital, where injured protesters were rushed for treatment, complicating doctors’ work.
Nepal’s government blocked 26 unregistered social media platforms on Friday, cutting access to Facebook, YouTube and X. The move has sparked anger and confusion nationwide, fueling one of the largest street protests in recent years.
