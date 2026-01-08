Dubai: Outstretching his hands in a signature Donald Trump pose, Chinese content creator Ryan Chen mimics the former US president’s voice, gestures and expressions with striking accuracy, turning his performances into a global social media sensation.

The 42-year-old, based in Chongqing in southwest China, has gained millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and several Chinese platforms through short, humorous videos. While political satire can be risky territory online in China, Chen carefully avoids political commentary, focusing instead on entertainment and cultural storytelling.

His videos, typically filmed in English with Chinese subtitles, blend Trump-style delivery with light-hearted content showcasing Chinese cuisine, local customs, cultural contrasts and everyday humour. In some clips, Chen dances to the Village People’s “YMCA”, a song closely associated with Trump’s public appearances, while sprinkling his dialogue with familiar catchphrases such as “tremendous” and “amazing”.

Chen says his interest in Trump began years ago when the American businessman hosted the reality television show The Apprentice. Rather than parodying him, Chen views Trump as a compelling entertainer whose style instantly captures attention.

By leveraging that attention, Chen says he hopes to grow his career while promoting Chinese culture and spotlighting Chongqing — a city that has gone viral online for its dramatic skyline, complex urban layout, and famously spicy food.

Video from AFP