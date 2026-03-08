The advisory, comes after UAE authorities cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found filming restricted areas, incident sites, or airport premises without authorisation.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in the UAE, warning them to refrain from filming or sharing images of incident sites on social media amid the ongoing regional crisis.

In the event of shrapnel or suspicious objects being found nearby, the advisory instructed nationals to report the discovery immediately to UAE authorities, keep their distance, and not touch or approach any debris.

It also warned against sharing or posting images of damage caused by projectiles or shrapnel on any digital or social media platform, and reminded residents not to film inside airports during arrival or departure.

The Embassy urged Indian nationals to move immediately to a safe location upon hearing any warning alert and remain there until the all-clear is issued and to resist the urge to go outside to photograph or record videos during alerts.

