Shikhar Dhawan slams false quotes on his personal life after remarriage

The viral posts claimed that Dhawan described his second marriage as a “befitting reply” to his ex-wife, alleging she had once told him that no woman would ever marry him again. According to the false quote, he supposedly said: “When my first wife left me, she told me that no girl would ever marry me. But by getting married again, I have given her a fitting reply. Won’t you congratulate me on my wedding?”

He also urged fans and content creators not to use his name to spread misleading content. “This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you!” he added.

“I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” he wrote.

