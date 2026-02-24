Shikhar Dhawan slams false quotes on his personal life after remarriage

40-year-old tied the knot with the Irish native in a private ceremony in Delhi
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has spoken out against false claims circulating on social media following his marriage to long-time partner Sophie Shine on Saturday.
The 40-year-old tied the knot with the Irish native in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. However, shortly after wedding photos surfaced online, several social media accounts began sharing a fabricated quote allegedly attributed to Dhawan about his former wife, Aesha Mukerji.
The viral posts claimed that Dhawan described his second marriage as a “befitting reply” to his ex-wife, alleging she had once told him that no woman would ever marry him again. According to the false quote, he supposedly said: “When my first wife left me, she told me that no girl would ever marry me. But by getting married again, I have given her a fitting reply. Won’t you congratulate me on my wedding?”
As the posts gained traction on social media, Dhawan issued a clarification, firmly distancing himself from the statement.
In a message shared on his social media accounts on Monday, he responded with dignity, stressing that he does not dwell on the past and believes in maintaining a positive outlook.
“I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” he wrote.
He also urged fans and content creators not to use his name to spread misleading content. “This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you!” he added.
Dhawan celebrated his wedding in an intimate gathering attended by close friends, family members, and several notable figures from the cricketing fraternity. Among those present was BCCI vice-president and politician Rajeev Shukla, who shared pictures from the ceremony online. The images also featured Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, marking a warm reunion at the joyous occasion.