Rahul said he had entered marriage at a young age, before fully understanding himself or the life he wanted to build. “What followed were years of lessons I never expected,” he wrote, adding that the legal process had taught him patience, resilience and the importance of truth.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner shared the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday, revealing that the past 15 months had been spent dealing with court proceedings and personal reflection.

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar has announced his separation from his wife, Ishani, bringing their marriage to an official close after months of legal proceedings.

“I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build,” he said, adding that he carries no bitterness, only lessons and the courage to begin again.

Confirming that the matter has now been legally settled, Rahul said he was closing this chapter of his life “not with anger or regret, but with clarity”. He described the end of the marriage as a reset rather than a defeat.

In the Indian Premier League, Rahul has been a regular performer. He previously represented the Mumbai Indians, claiming 75 wickets in 79 matches. From this season, he is set to turn out for the Chennai Super Kings as he continues his domestic and league career.

On the cricket field, Rahul made his international debut for India in 2019. He has played one One-Day International and six T20 Internationals, taking a total of eight wickets. He was also part of India’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup and last represented the national side in November 2021.

