Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar announces divorce from wife Ishani after 15-month legal battle

26-year-old leg-spinner says he is moving forward 'wiser and more self-aware'

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo of Rahul Chahar and Ishani
File photo of Rahul Chahar and Ishani
Instagram/rdchahar1

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar has announced his separation from his wife, Ishani, bringing their marriage to an official close after months of legal proceedings.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner shared the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday, revealing that the past 15 months had been spent dealing with court proceedings and personal reflection.

Rahul said he had entered marriage at a young age, before fully understanding himself or the life he wanted to build. “What followed were years of lessons I never expected,” he wrote, adding that the legal process had taught him patience, resilience and the importance of truth.

Confirming that the matter has now been legally settled, Rahul said he was closing this chapter of his life “not with anger or regret, but with clarity”. He described the end of the marriage as a reset rather than a defeat.

“I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build,” he said, adding that he carries no bitterness, only lessons and the courage to begin again.

Rahul and Ishani were married in 2022.

On the cricket field, Rahul made his international debut for India in 2019. He has played one One-Day International and six T20 Internationals, taking a total of eight wickets. He was also part of India’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup and last represented the national side in November 2021.

In the Indian Premier League, Rahul has been a regular performer. He previously represented the Mumbai Indians, claiming 75 wickets in 79 matches. From this season, he is set to turn out for the Chennai Super Kings as he continues his domestic and league career.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
