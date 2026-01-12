Shikhar Dhawan announces engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer is set to marry again in February
Dubai: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine, sharing the news on social media on Monday. The couple have been in a relationship for some time, having officially confirmed it last year on May 1.
Sophie had earlier posted a photo of the two together that quickly went viral online. She captioned the picture “My love” with a heart emoji, marking the first public acknowledgement of their relationship and putting an end to months of speculation about Dhawan’s personal life.
Earlier this year, Dhawan and Sophie were spotted together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai and were also seen at a media conclave, where the former India opener hinted that he had found love again.
Announcing the engagement on social media, Dhawan wrote: “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”
Sophie is an Irish product consultant and currently works as Second Vice-President — Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services firm. Reports suggest that Dhawan met her in the UAE. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland. Sophie frequently features in the light-hearted videos Dhawan shares on social media.
According to reports in India, the couple are expected to tie the knot in February.
Dhawan was previously married to Aesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, Zoravar. The couple officially separated in October 2023. Since then, Dhawan has spoken openly about the emotional challenges following his divorce, revealing that he has not seen his son for a long time and has been out of contact with him.
