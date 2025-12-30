Who is Aviva Baig? Photographer engaged to Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra

Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer with a growing presence in the art and creative space . She completed her schooling in Humanities at Modern School, Delhi, and later graduated in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The engagement, which has drawn public attention given the Vadra-Gandhi family’s political prominence, was confirmed by a source to NDTV. While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, Aviva recently offered a rare glimpse into their personal life by sharing a photograph with Raihan on her Instagram Stories. The image, posted three days ago, has since been saved to her highlights.

Beyond her academic background, Aviva has built a diverse professional portfolio. She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that collaborates with agencies, brands, and clients across India. Her work focuses on capturing everyday life and contemporary moments through a documentary-style lens.

Alongside her artistic pursuits, she has worked across media and communication roles, including as a freelance producer at PlusRymn, junior project manager at PROPAGANDA, marketing intern at Art Chain India, and editor-in-chief of The Journal at I-Parliament. She has also completed internships with Verve Magazine India and Creative IMAGE Magazine.

Encouraged by his mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan continues to refine his craft, drawing inspiration from the photography of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Together, Raihan and Aviva share a strong creative bond, making their engagement a meeting of both personal and artistic worlds.

His first solo exhibition was held at Bikaner House in New Delhi and was inspired by a pivotal moment in his life — an eye injury sustained during a school cricket match. Following the accident, Raihan gravitated toward black-and-white photography, using light, shadow, and contrast to create depth and emotional intensity in his images.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.