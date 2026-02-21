Fans get a first glimpse of Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s private wedding celebrations
Former India cricket star Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple, together for over a year and engaged since January 12, celebrated with a close circle of family and friends.
Teammate Yuzvendra Chahal posted the first photos from the wedding on social media, captioning them, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” giving fans a peek into the celebrations.
Dhawan and Sophie, together since early 2025, confirmed their engagement on Instagram in January 2026, ending months of speculation about the cricketer’s personal life.
Ireland-born Sophie is a product consultant and currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.
She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland.
The couple marked their haldi and sangeet ceremonies ahead of the wedding. Dhawan shared glimpses from the sangeet night, calling it “Almost the Dhawans” on Instagram.
This is Dhawan’s second marriage following his separation from Aesha Mukherjee in October 2023, ending an 11-year marriage. The couple has a son, Zoravar, with Dhawan facing challenges in maintaining contact due to court restrictions.
Sophie frequently appears in Dhawan’s social media posts, and the wedding photos have already captured fan attention, marking a new chapter in the former India opener’s personal life.