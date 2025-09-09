Explained: Why Nepal’s social media ban triggered deadly Gen-Z protests

Dubai: At least 19 people have been killed in Nepal as police cracked down on protesters demanding the government lift its sweeping ban on social media apps and put an end to corruption.

The immediate spark was the Oli government’s decision last week to block 26 major social media and messaging platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and X — after companies failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication under new rules.

What began as a ban on apps has spiraled into a youth-led revolt against corruption and inequality, with deadly consequences. The Oli government may roll back restrictions under pressure, but the anger unleashed signals a deeper crisis of trust between Nepal’s leaders and its restless young citizens.

