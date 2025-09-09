Explained: Why Nepal’s social media ban triggered deadly Gen-Z protests

Youth anger over app bans in Kathmandu merges with corruption outrage
Dubai: At least 19 people have been killed in Nepal as police cracked down on protesters demanding the government lift its sweeping ban on social media apps and put an end to corruption.
The unrest, led largely by Gen-Z activists, has quickly escalated into one of the biggest challenges for Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government in years.
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence this evening.
The immediate spark was the Oli government’s decision last week to block 26 major social media and messaging platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and X — after companies failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication under new rules.
Only a handful of apps such as TikTok, Viber and Popo Live complied and remain accessible. Millions of Nepalis suddenly found themselves locked out of their daily communication tools.
Authorities argue the ban is about sovereignty and safety, claiming unregistered platforms were enabling fake IDs, hate speech, fraud and cybercrime.
Prime Minister Oli defended the move, saying: “The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals.”
A new draft law before Parliament goes further, requiring tech companies to open offices in Nepal, pay taxes, and delete content deemed harmful to “national interest” or “social harmony.” Critics call it a censorship law.
The ban tapped into deep frustrations among young Nepalis. For weeks, viral hashtags like #NepoKids and #NepoBabies had mocked politicians’ children flaunting luxury cars and foreign trips, contrasting their privilege with widespread unemployment and inflation.
When social media was cut, digital outrage turned into street action. Protesters — many students — marched in uniforms carrying books, chanting: “Shut down corruption, not social media.”
Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon as protesters broke curfew, clashed with forces and even entered the Parliament compound. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured.
The army was deployed in Kathmandu, and curfew zones were extended to high-security areas including the President’s and Prime Minister’s residences.
While the social media ban lit the fuse, demands go further:
• Lift the ban on apps
• End systemic corruption and nepotism
• Hold leaders accountable for inequality and poor governance
“This is not only about Facebook or WhatsApp,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24. “We are resisting corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal.”
• Tourism: Operators relying on social media to reach customers report severe disruption.
• Families abroad: Seven million Nepalis working or studying overseas struggle to stay in touch.
• IT industry: Outsourcing and digital marketing face major hurdles; investors alarmed at unpredictability.
“This sends the wrong message to global investors,” said Rijan Shrestha of the Nepal Association for Software & IT Services.
What began as a ban on apps has spiraled into a youth-led revolt against corruption and inequality, with deadly consequences. The Oli government may roll back restrictions under pressure, but the anger unleashed signals a deeper crisis of trust between Nepal’s leaders and its restless young citizens.
