Waves of unrest: South Asia’s fragile stability under strain

Immediate triggers have varied, from debt defaults and fuel shortages to repressive governance and corruption scandals, but the pattern is unmistakable: when livelihoods are scarce and voices silenced, people take to the streets. In all cases led by the youth there was mass mobilisation of the deprived, episodes of violent state response, and an uncertain, often halting sense of repair. The consequences — regime change, violence, and long-term economic damage — hold important lessons for countries within the region and beyond.